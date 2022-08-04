Ahoy and meow, me hearties! Cosmo the Library Cat here. I recently came across a charming picture book called “Cosmo the Boat Cat” about an intrepid tuxedo cat who is also named Cosmo (what are the odds?!) and his wild adventures in the sea. Shiver me whiskers, I enjoyed this story so much that I looked for more seafaring cat books, and Grand County Public Library did not disappoint!

I found “Pete the Cat and the Treasure Map,” featuring that lovable Pete as a treasure-hunting pirate. While “The Antlered Ship” may lack a cat character, it is a beautifully illustrated story about a deer, some pigeons and a fox who sail away looking for discoveries and adventures, which I loved. Such great pictures! “Kaspar the Titanic Cat” is a gripping yarn about a cat and a boy who end up aboard the Titanic. I don’t want to give too much of the story away, but suffice it to say, they get a little bit wet!

Adults will be enthralled with “The Life of Pi,” by Yann Martel, about a magnificent Bengal tiger who survives for months on a lifeboat after a shipwreck, along with a young man named Pi. After readers ask the obvious questions like, “Why doesn’t the tiger just eat Pi?” they will find themselves musing upon more philosophical questions about the nature of reality and the importance of stories. Many adults love the book “Kafka on the Shore” by Haruki Murakami. Although this does not technically take place on the water, many of the scenes are set in Japanese coastal communities all along the Pacific Ocean. And, since it is a book by Murukami, it features a number of particularly interesting cats.

If any of these stories sound appealing to you, come visit our library or browse our website at www.catalog.moablibrary.org. Meow for now, mateys! May you have fair winds and following seas!