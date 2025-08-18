Cosmo’s Corner: Etiquette Tips from the library cat

Hello friends! It is your favorite local Library Cat, Cosmo, here with some information that will improve your life and mine–my personal guidance on how to approach and pet cats.

Start by admiring the cat from a respectful distance. Sometimes a few minutes spent contemplating our resplendent beauty is all you need to nourish your spirit. If you do feel the need to touch the cat, approach slowly and confidently. This will earn our respect. Don’t stalk or–heaven forbid–pounce; that’s our domain.

Before petting any cat, let the cat get used to you by offering your hand to sniff. The cat will tell you if it’s open to receiving pets. Cats communicate with body language. Cats’ ears are the windows to the soul! Ears that are facing forward and straight up tell you you’ve got our attention, but we haven’t made our minds up yet.

Keep watching those ears. If the ears don’t relax, or if you see the ears flattened down or turned back, give us some space! Look for ears that are slightly turned out to the side, neither pointing straight up nor flattened down. A cat with ears like this is chill and relaxed. Go ahead and give them a soft pet!

