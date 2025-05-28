100 East, behind Moab City Market, slated for road reconstruction

At its May 27 meeting, the Moab City Council unanimously approved a $2.54 million contract with Kilgore Companies (doing business as LeGrand Johnson) for a reconstruction of 100 East Street and a portion of Uranium Avenue.

The short stretch of road running between City Market and Margaret L. Hopkin Middle School has long been plagued by failing pavement, sidewalk upheaval from tree roots, and insufficient drainage.

The city received three bids for the project, with Kilgore’s coming in at $2,539,055.50. Despite being the low bid, the total is about 22.5% over the engineer’s estimate. See the cost breakdown for each of the project bids.

City Engineer Mark Jolissaint noted that the department has had problems accurately estimating some costs, including traffic controls during construction and landscaping.

What’s included in that cost?

The planned work includes:

full roadway reconstruction including a new curb and gutter,

a 10-foot shared-use path on one side and sidewalk on the other,

high-visibility crosswalks and ADA-compliant ramps,

upgraded street lighting and limited landscaping,

and the replacement of an aging 6-inch cast iron water main with a new 8-inch PVC line.

Councilmembers raised concerns about some high line-item costs, particularly $375,000 allocated to traffic control during construction and the cost of a planned drinking fountain.

“I’ve wanted to see this project happen since forever, like every other person in town,” said Councilmember Jason Taylor. “But the thing that gives me heartburn is a $18,000 drinking fountain.”

“We can take a look at this and see if there’s any way to reduce that cost,” said Black, who noted that some improvements could be deferred.

How’s it being paid for?

“This is our first major infrastructure project that is being funded by property tax,” said City Manager Michael Black. “It does not have to be bonded.”

The city of Moab approved a property tax last year to fund capitol improvements, the first since 1992.

When is this planned?

Construction is expected to begin in June. To reduce disruption—particularly near the school—the plan for construction prioritizes completing all street-level work in the first 90 days.

“We’re asking the contractor to prioritize the parts that have the biggest impacts” in order to get the job done with minimal disruption to the school and to delivery to City Market, said Jolissaint.

