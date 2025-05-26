In memory of Curtis Rex Young

November 24, 1929 – May 24, 2025

On May 24, 2025, Curtis Rex Young — “Curt or Keepa” to just about everyone who knew him—passed away peacefully at home in Moab, Utah. He was 95 years old.

Curt was born in Moab on November 24, 1929, as the fourth of six children to Mildruff H. and Ina Maria Helquist Young. He grew up between Blanding, Moab, and South Mesa, helping his family raise sheep, cows and work the land.

He graduated from Grand County High School and went on to attend both Utah State and the University of Utah. Curt served a Spanish-speaking mission for the LDS Church and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.



In 1954, he married Eris Charmion Egbert and they celebrated their 71st anniversary this past January. Together, Keepa and Grams built a beautiful life filled with love, faith, and a whole lot of hard work. They raised seven kids and watched their family grow to include 17 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Curt’s work life was just as full. He spent years ranching and farming, then shifted gears and became a trucking owner-operator, hauling loads across the country. For a time, he and Eris hit the road together as a trucking team. In retirement, Curt stayed busy driving a school bus.

Curt and Eris also worked as campground hosts for the U.S. Forest Service. He loved dutch oven cooking and enjoyed delivering sourdough biscuits to the campers. He thoroughly enjoyed his time with his friends at the golf course, trading $$ back and forth (more often than not, coming out on top). He golfed a great game several times a week, right up to the end.

Curt loved life and the people in it, especially his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and school bus kids. He is survived by his wife, Eris, and their children: Charme (Steve) McCandless, Becky (Louie) Striblen, Roly, Dan (Alice), Jim, Jacque (John) Knowles, and Stephanie (Scott) Grover; along with 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and his sister, Inalyn “Aunt Nean” Meador. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends, and golf buddies.

He’s now reunited with his parents, two sisters, two brothers, daughter-in-law Cheryl Young, son-in-law Steve McCandless, and grandson Troy Young.

At Curt’s request, cremation will take place and a celebration of Curt’s life will be held on Saturday, August 2 at the Old City Park from 4 to 8 p.m. Food will be served.



He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

A man of the land and the road. A family man. He lived a life of legacy and taught us all how to love & have honor.



Friends and family are invited to share tributes online at spanishvalleymortuary.com.

