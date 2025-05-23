Moab Charter School votes to merge with statewide network

The Moab Charter School board voted this week to pursue a merger with Athenian eAcademy, a rural-focused charter school offering online and in-person instruction.

Athenian operates schools in Ballard, Ephraim, Nephi, Richfield, Tremonton, Duchesne, Delta, Vernal, Roosevelt, Ogden, and Brigham City. The Moab Charter School provides education to around 60 local children and was founded in 2004.

Several parents criticized the board’s timeline, arguing that families were not made aware of the proposed merger until shortly before the vote and that a town hall was held just one day prior to the vote.

“Moab Charter School has explored various options to preserve its mission and values amid challenges in remaining an independent charter school,” commented Board Chair Tanner Rubin, who said that said the board had decided that Athenian’s focus on rural education made it a strong fit for MCS.

“We see the merger as an opportunity to bring education and community together,” he said.

While some parents had concerns about maintaining local staff, the transition could result in adding additional staff positions, Rubin said. However, more information about staffing, enrollment, and program offerings is expected to be released later this spring.

Rubin also extended thanks to the many volunteers, parents, staff members, and local businesses who have supported Moab Charter School over the years.

Athenian eAcademy is expected to vote on the proposal May 29, with final consideration by the Utah State Charter School Board scheduled for June 12.

