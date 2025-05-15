USU Moab professor Steve Hawks retires after 35 years in higher ed

Hawks pictured with former Moab Associate Vice President Lianna Etchberger (middle) and wife Jaylyn Hawks at the USU Moab opening in 2022. Utah State University

Steven Hawks, professor of Health Education and Promotion at Utah State University Moab, has announced his retirement.



After more than three decades in higher education—26 of them at Utah State University—Professor Hawks is leaving behind a legacy of leadership and community service in Moab and beyond.

“The best part of my career has been the ability to live and work in my hometown,” Hawks said.

A Moab native, Hawks holds a doctorate in Community Health Education and taught at Brigham Young University and in North Carolina in addition to Utah State University.

Hawks joined USU in 1991 and in 2008, he came back to Moab to help lead the university’s statewide efforts in southern Utah, serving as associate dean and later as dean of the USU Southeast and Southwest Regions.

In 2017, Hawks stepped away from administrative work to focus on teaching in the Kinesiology and Health Science department. Hawks helped launch USU’s statewide Master of Public Health program—now a key offering at USU Moab.

Throughout his career, Hawks has remained an advocate for expanding educational opportunities in rural Utah. He was deeply involved in the merger with the College of Eastern Utah and worked to secure community support and funding for local infrastructure projects, including USU Moab’s permanent campus building.

“Steve is truly an institution within an institution,” added Kristian Olsen, senior associate vice president for USU Moab. “His leadership, vision, and deep care for students and the Grand County community have helped shape USU Moab into what it is today.”

“I’ve loved collaborating with colleagues and community leaders to build programs that open doors for our citizens,” Hawks said. “I’m proud to have advanced USU’s land-grant mission in a way that benefits the people of this region.”

