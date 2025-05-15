Cosmo’s Haiku Invitation

Hello friends! It’s Cosmo the Library Cat once again. This week, I’m going to keep it short and sweet: just like a haiku poem. I’ve been thinking about this style of classical Japanese poetry because we’re getting ready to host an actual haiku poet at Grand County Public Library!

On Friday, May 23 at 6:30 PM, in partnership with our good friends at Back of Beyond Books, we’ll welcome Ms. Maggie Dewane, author of a new book of eco-poetry called “Haiku and Hope: 50 States of Climate Change.” Maggie will not only read us some of her charming poems, but will lead a nature-inspired poetry workshop where she will discuss the benefits of nature journaling and guide participants through using haiku poetry as a tool of creative expression.

In honor of this occasion, I’ve written a little haiku for you:

Napping in the sun

My whiskers twitch and tremble.

Good dreams: don’t wake me.

I’ve got the correct number of syllables, but I look forward to purr-fecting my skills at this free workshop, and I truly hope to see you there!

