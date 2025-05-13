Kane Creek Boulevard road paving completed

Moab drivers and cyclists will have a smoother ride this week: the City of Moab announced that paving on Kane Creek Boulevard is now complete, marking a major milestone in the city’s $8 million overhaul of a short, busy section of roadway.

City officials said that crews have finished laying new asphalt between Main Street and 500 West, transforming the aged, potholed road into a clean, bike-friendly surface. The project is on schedule for full completion within the originally planned 16-month window. Construction on the project began in February 2024.

Additional construction is ongoing, including work on sidewalks, paths, landscaping, and electrical improvements. Until the entire project wraps up, the posted construction speed limit of 15 mph remains in effect.

Updates and history on the project are available at engagemoab.com/kanecreek.

