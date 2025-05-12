In memory of Robert Marvin Irish 

January 1, 1957 – April 27, 2025

Robert Marvin was the second of six children born to Claude Max Irish and Orice Alene Gillespie Irish. He was proudly born as the “first of ‘57,” and as the first baby of the New Year he received gifts which he kept throughout his life. Some of his siblings might admit they were a little jealous of his special trinkets back in their youth.

Robert Marvin was a very athletic and outgoing youngster, and was mentioned in the newspaper multiple times for various achievements—a Halloween costume award, Cub Scout badges, making home run hits for t-ball, being recognized by Coach Ron Pierce as the football captain of the T-Birds, and winning the 100-yard dash in junior high. Sports became a bit more treacherous as he got older: skateboarding down slickrock and jumping off that very high cliff with little-to-no hanggliding experience. He also enjoyed skiing, sailing, model airplanes and RC cars.

The dangerous life was exciting and he channeled that energy into his work. Robert Marvin became a volunteer firefighter for over 10 years into his early 30s, carrying the rank of captain with the Moab Valley Fire Department. He and his fellow team members did amazing work that pushed the limits of mental and physical boundaries. He never backed down from the flames no matter how intense, having security in his training and knowledge of the subject.

Perhaps one of the most inspiring tales is his part in volunteering to go into the Doxol Plant fire in August of 1981, knowing that 17,500 gallons of gas could explode at any moment and level over a one mile radius of Moab.

Uranium mining with Rio Algom was also an intense and satisfying job for Robert Marvin during that time. A different disaster at the Emery mine in 1984 gave him a dislocated shoulder where he could no longer help in the recoveries but he never stopped helping his team with whatever he could do with his one good arm.

Pioneer Days, Mining Days, and firefighting conventions left him with an array of trophies, awards and honorable mentions which he was always very proud of.

The Colorado River had always been a part of his life and for a time, he enjoyed being paid as a river guide to have the fun of barreling through all of those whitewater rapids. As with the flames of firefighting and the crumbling walls of the mines, he was confident again in his training and knowledge in the ways of the water to have tons of fun but also be calm and meticulous when real danger arose. He stayed involved with the Moab Museum throughout his life, sharing his insights into early Moab history and the mining industry.

Robert Marvin was very good at so many things— and very bad at so many other things. Everyone will remember him for something, whether it be how he could fix anything in a jiffy, how he was a mean old grump or how he stopped to help that random stranger in need. He kept his faith.

Robert Marvin died in his Moab home with family at his side after a 5 year battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents and one sibling. He had four children, two adopted children, and grandchildren. He will be survived by all of us, family and friends, and we can only imagine what new adventure he is on now without the boundaries of his mortal body.

