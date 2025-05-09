Motorcyclist dies at Canyonlands National Park

A 71-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash at the entrance to the Island in the Sky District of Canyonlands National Park on Thursday May 8. The motorcyclist, identified as Bruce Griffith from Copper Mountain, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene.
National Park Service rangers reported that no other vehicles were involved in the accident. San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and the National Park Service are investigating this incident.
