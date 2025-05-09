Celebrating Charlotte Manheimer and Maddi Hamilton, MLH Students of the Month!

Seventh‑grader Charlotte Manheimer and eighth‑grader Maddi Hamilton have been named Margaret L. Hopkin Middle School’s Students of the Month for May, according to a release from school officials.

Charlotte Manheimer, a 7th‑grade student, has stood out for her proactive approach to learning and her commitment to the classroom. School officials noted that Charlotte regularly seeks extra help from teachers, often using her own time outside of class to complete assignments and clarify challenging material.

Her perfect attendance record underscores her dedication, and her participation in the Beacon program reflects a curiosity that extends beyond core academic subjects. Outside school, Charlotte enjoys cooking, baking and creating diamond art; she also loves animals and drawing.

“Treat everyone with respect and kindness,” Charlotte said when asked what advice she would give her classmates.

Eighth-grader Maddi Hamilton earned her recognition through a combination of care and energy in every task. Teachers praise her “lock‑in” focus during lessons and her willingness to tackle difficult assignments without hesitation.

Maddi’s follow‑through on projects and her natural leadership have inspired peers to push themselves academically. Beyond the classroom, she enjoys volleyball, baking, spending time with family and friends, and listens to music even on rainy days.

“Things may seem bad, but it could always be worse. Go with the flow,” Maddi advises.

