In Memory of Harvey Lane Fuller

March 9, 1955 – April 4, 2025



Harvey Lane Fuller passed away peacefully on April 4, 2025, at the age of 70. Lane was born in Monticello, Utah, on March 9, 1955, to Lewis Dale Fuller and Jacqueline Louise Harvey Fuller.



He attended Monticello High School and graduated in 1973. After graduation, Lane and the love of his life, Helen, promptly started their lives together and were married in the Manti Utah Temple on November 2, 1973.



Lane grew up running heavy equipment, so it was natural for him to start his own construction and excavation company. He was passionate about the work he did and built a strong reputation for dedication and excellence. Everyone he did work for knew it would be done to perfection.



Lane was a man of many talents and loved to have fun. Some of his hobbies included woodworking, leather work, fishing, hunting, roping, and snowmobiling. When he worked, he worked hard and when he played, he played really hard. He loved laughing, storytelling and especially teasing his kids and grandkids. He worked in the Monticello Temple for nearly 20 years, making him the longest-serving worker in that temple. He considered this one of his greatest joys and privileges.



Lane is survived by his wife, Helen Wilcox Fuller of La Sal, Utah; daughter Bobbi Holyoak (Jim) of Moab; daughter Katie Reiher (Craig) of Olathe, Colorado; and seven grandchildren. Lane is preceded in death by his son, Heath, and his parents, Dale and Jacque Fuller.



A funeral will be held on April 14 at 11 a.m. at the La Sal LDS Chapel (950 Markel Rd., La Sal). Following the funeral service, an intimate graveyard service will be held at the family’s cemetery (2200 Wilcox Ranch, La Sal). Following the services, a luncheon will be held at the La Sal Community Center.



Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SpanishValleyMortuary.com.

Appreciate the coverage? Help keep local news alive.

Chip in to support the Moab Sun News.